Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $302,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.34. 2,268,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.