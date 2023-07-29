Fairfield University Has $54.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairfield University trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,515 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 48.1% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

