FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Down 2.7%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 4,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

In other FG Financial Group news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,097.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,433,452.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.