Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

