Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 552 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. 4,736,315 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

