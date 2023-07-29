Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,493,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004,252. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

