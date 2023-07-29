First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $77.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FAF. Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.