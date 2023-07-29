First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Short Interest Update

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Farmers Financial stock remained flat at $64.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.