First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNWB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.