First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of FSFG traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.