First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 121.3% in July

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the June 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after buying an additional 285,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 280,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

