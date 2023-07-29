First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.67

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and traded as high as $38.96. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 33,575 shares trading hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $329.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.6646 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.