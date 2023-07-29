First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 129,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 801,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $938.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after buying an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 380,261 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $13,933,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $11,953,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 159,290 shares during the period.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.