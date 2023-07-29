First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the June 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

LEGR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,763. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

