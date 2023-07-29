First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the June 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
LEGR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,763. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
