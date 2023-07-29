FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $95.42 on Friday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

