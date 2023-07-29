Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.