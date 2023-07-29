Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 21.0% in July

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE FVRR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 647,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

