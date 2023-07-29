FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $10,466.50 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.53710802 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,310.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

