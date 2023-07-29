Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$31.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.88 billion. Flex also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,321. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $179,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

