Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 5,856,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

