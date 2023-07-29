FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.04. 1,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5,978.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

