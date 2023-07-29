Flowserve (FLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY23 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

