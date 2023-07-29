Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$134.42 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 43.55% and a net margin of 7.39%.
Foraco International Stock Performance
Shares of FAR opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Foraco International has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78.
Foraco International Company Profile
