Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$134.42 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 43.55% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Foraco International Stock Performance

Shares of FAR opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Foraco International has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

