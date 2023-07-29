Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.90 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.45.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Recommended Stories

