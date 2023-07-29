Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.90 EPS.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14.
Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.
