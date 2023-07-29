Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $71.73. 2,442,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,728. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

