FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 952 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $561.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.53 and its 200 day moving average is $549.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

