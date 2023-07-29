FourThought Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $381.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

