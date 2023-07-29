FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $207.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.13. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.55 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

