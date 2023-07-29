FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day moving average is $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.