FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $7.84 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $449.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

