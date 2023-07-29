FourThought Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.