FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 117,778 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,778 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

