FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.5% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE APD opened at $303.37 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

