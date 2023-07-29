Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,716,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

