Francis Financial Inc. Buys 50,777 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 846.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136,514 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
