Francis Financial Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

