Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. 57,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,350. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

