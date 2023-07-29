Freehold Royalties (FRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.86 and a twelve month high of C$17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.92.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

