Freehold Royalties (FRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %
Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.86 and a twelve month high of C$17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91.
Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
