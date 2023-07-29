FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,820.60.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,012.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,715.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,593.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,016.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

