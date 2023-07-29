FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Declares $0.50 Monthly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

