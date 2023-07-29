FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Declares $0.50 Monthly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAIO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
