FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Issued By Desjardins

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSZ. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$10.23. The firm has a market cap of C$547.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286.65. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 452.63%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.