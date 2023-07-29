FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

