GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 7.3 %

GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $3.28 per share. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 164.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $259,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $8,489,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 188.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 4,274.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 340,974 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.