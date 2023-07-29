Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.07

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.07 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.26). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.28), with a volume of 11,184 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.88.

Gear4music Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.