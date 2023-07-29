GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.81 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 981,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,826. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,274 shares of company stock worth $15,462,812. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $29,884,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.