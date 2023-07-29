Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lowered by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,386. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

