Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.49 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
