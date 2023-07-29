Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.49 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 217.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 318,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 521,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

