Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.86%.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

