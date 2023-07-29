Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 525,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 100,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,566. The company has a market cap of $694.11 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
