Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.37-$10.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.37-10.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.86.

GL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.19. 494,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

